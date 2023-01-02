Say No To Evil Peaceful Protest Day 41st: Miracles Are Happening

https://gnews.org/articles/647036

Summary：On December 30, the peaceful protests went on to its 41st day. Fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) took streets to Paul Hastings and O'Melveny & Myers and affiliated lawyers for colluding with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to rake in huge sums of dirty money and persecute Chinese dissidents. Fellow fighter with nickname SisterThunder (霹雳姐姐), who protested in front of Luc's mansion in Connecticut, tells of a miracle occurring in a day earlier, a positive response from determined protest in the freeze winter.



