© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1984 interview explaining the CoVid19 Takedown of America -Crisis
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • August 28, 2020
1984 interview explaining the CoVid19 Takedown of America -Crisis
original yt title: CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS COLD WAR - Yuri Bezmenov Full Interview - Know Your History (Part 1)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qz5aKpT2qfE
HICKEY Aug 20, 2020
Full Interview highlights of Yuri Bezmenov a KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America
original yt title: CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS COLD WAR - Yuri Bezmenov Full Interview - Know Your History (Part 1)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qz5aKpT2qfE
HICKEY Aug 20, 2020
Full Interview highlights of Yuri Bezmenov a KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.