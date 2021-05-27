Dr Marty Makary says Wuhan evidence probably destroyed - and Roughly half of Unvaccinated have natural immunity“We’ve got to start respecting people who choose not to get the vaccine instead of demonizing them,” Makary further asserted.Johns Hopkins Prof: Half Of Americans Have Natural Immunity; Dismissing It Is ‘Biggest failure Of Medical Leadership’“Please, ignore the CDC guidance”A professor with the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine has said that there is a general dismissal of the fact that more than half of all Americans have developed natural immunity to the coronavirus and that it constitutes “one of the biggest failures of our current medical leadership.”Martin "Marty" Makary teaches public health policy as Professor of Surgery and Public Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.Makary was born in Liverpool, England and moved to Baltimore as a young child. His family later moved to Danville, Pennsylvania.In the February 19, 2021, print edition of The Wall Street Journal, Makary predicted that the United States would achieve herd immunity for COVID-19 around April 2021.[7] In a followup opinion piece in the March 24, 2021, The Wall Street Journal, Makary criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), for underestimating the level of herd immunity in the United States, arguing that "herd immunity is likely close at hand."Makary completed a surgical residency at Jesuit Georgetown University -Dr. Marty Makary made the comments during a recent interview, noting that “natural immunity works” and it is wrong to vilify those who don’t want the vaccine because they have already recovered from the virus.Makary criticised “the most slow, reactionary, political CDC in American history” for not clearly communicating the scientific facts about natural immunity compared to the kind of immunity developed through vaccines.“There is more data on natural immunity than there is on vaccinated immunity, because natural immunity has been around longer,” Makary emphasised.“We are not seeing reinfections, and when they do happen, they’re rare. Their symptoms are mild or are asymptomatic,” the professor added.“Please, ignore the CDC guidance,” he urged, adding “Live a normal life, unless you are unvaccinated and did not have the infection, in which case you need to be careful.”“We’ve got to start respecting people who choose not to get the vaccine instead of demonizing them,” Makary further asserted.