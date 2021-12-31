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New York City had its immunity destroyed by mass vaccination.
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480 views • December 31, 2021
The Alpha (Wuhan) vaccination decimated the New York Population by the evil mass vaccinations put out by those they trusted with their lives. I wish they would STOP PROTECTING THEM and realize what they have done to their citizens. Their immune systems have been damaged so much that they are now vulnerable to an anemic variant. Those in power are trying to push through legislation before people begin to figure out that they want them sick and dying. Tyranny abounds in New York. Wake up and stop them before it's too late.
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