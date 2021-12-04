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12 4 21 DEM regrets JAB regrets INCREASED PRESSURE from DEMONICall coming together PRAY
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72 views • December 05, 2021
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Omicron is a spiritual attack
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14 day quarantine experience
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Chasing ghillaine
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Glenn Beck on CIA
https://t.me/c/1342103075/2399049
VAERS reports on kids
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1059
11 Nurses blow whistle
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1019
Yes the people are waking…
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/57538
Catherine Austin Fitts on Financial Reset
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1029
Dr. Zelenko exposes how BARDA’s Dr. Rick Bright blocked the WH’s order to “flood NY and NJ with treatment courses”
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1065
Peter Navarro explains they knew vax would be leaky
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1064
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—————————
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Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
——————————e
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Movie
https://elements.envato.com/epic-movie-XVS56DL
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
AWK INTERVIEW: You don't want to miss this film - Capitol Punishment!
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yckjwnzh
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/4uxkas5p
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Young men unboxing LT’s MERCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HS3nvR5iGA
Doctor finds treatment for vaccine
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9668
Robots
https://t.me/disclosetv/5884
1981 movie called Early Warning
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/5242
Covid Truth Teller
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9687
Infant ripped from mom
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9666
Calgary Police officer
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9663
QR code scan switch…
https://t.me/cbknews/11774
Ireland
https://t.me/cbknews/11769
Fox News drops serious truth bombs
https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/4777
Omicron is a spiritual attack
https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/4766
14 day quarantine experience
https://t.me/PepeMatter/6000
Chasing ghillaine
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/57365
Glenn Beck on CIA
https://t.me/c/1342103075/2399049
VAERS reports on kids
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1059
11 Nurses blow whistle
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1019
Yes the people are waking…
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/57538
Catherine Austin Fitts on Financial Reset
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1029
Dr. Zelenko exposes how BARDA’s Dr. Rick Bright blocked the WH’s order to “flood NY and NJ with treatment courses”
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1065
Peter Navarro explains they knew vax would be leaky
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1064
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
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