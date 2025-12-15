Generative Optogenetics (GO) Overview (DARPA)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2000363232658071962?t=1Jhn7Pxi5uJb8YmV9_C19g&s=19
The Generative Optogenetics (GO) program, initiated by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), aims to develop a revolutionary molecular machine that can be expressed in living cells to transduce genetic information transmitted via optical signals into specific DNA and RNA sequences directly within the cell. https://search.brave.com/search?q=generative+optogenetics&source=android&summary=1&conversation=44562415daaf7af5baf677
Generative Optogenetics (GO) Overview https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RtpZhZcbQXQ
Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Treatment (ADEPT) DARPA https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/FOID/Reading%20Room/DARPA/16-F-0021_DOC_06_DARPA_Autonomous_Diagnostics_to_Enable_Prevention_and_Treatment-ADEPT.pdf
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999270074558173489?t=JDH1PWq5Hzmso3--W5tV8g&s=19
Israel 6G BRAINS - Sub 6GHz and mmWave Communication in Industry 4.0 for AoA Beam Steering and TDoA Uplink and OWC Downlink RSS Location Estimation using Data Fusion https://verticals-cartography.5g-ppp.eu/vertical-sectors/industry-40
DARPA SBIR: Profusa Implantable BIOSENSORS-COL Matt Hepburn https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jzOeY2DVHyE
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998293973073571970?t=H8nolUjShHW3xZS53GKuJQ&s=19
DARPA's Molecular Informatics program, launched in 2017, seeks to develop a new paradigm for data storage, retrieval, and processing by leveraging the structural and chemical properties of molecules instead of traditional binary digital logic based on the von Neumann architecture https://search.brave.com/search?q=Turning+to+Chemistry+for+New+%E2%80%9CComputing%E2%80%9D+Concepts&source=android&summary=1&conversation=113158cc31cb5ae35ec248
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996487357210783791?t=QZe4JmJk4MOgKinUa7m-6g&s=19
Biology-to-machine (B2M) protocol https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biology-to-machine+(B2M)+protocol&source=android
https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1862662473985458560?t=AhA819oiKeuM99GRaj6HXw&s=19
Nanotechnology and Global Security -2016
Edge Of Horizon III https://www.jstor.org/stable/26326438?searchText=Nano
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996148942996906054?t=moHHCIf1pRXfgCU4b-nNAw&s=19
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997052446326042888?t=X5G4VOcwUNqOJJtKybP9fw&s=19
Josep Miquel Jornet https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joseph+Jornet&source=web&summary=0
Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"
Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19