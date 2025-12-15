BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Generative Optogenetics (GO) Overview (DARPA)
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
242 followers
1
102 views • 23 hours ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2000363232658071962?t=1Jhn7Pxi5uJb8YmV9_C19g&s=19


The Generative Optogenetics (GO) program, initiated by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), aims to develop a revolutionary molecular machine that can be expressed in living cells to transduce genetic information transmitted via optical signals into specific DNA and RNA sequences directly within the cell. https://search.brave.com/search?q=generative+optogenetics&source=android&summary=1&conversation=44562415daaf7af5baf677

.

Generative Optogenetics (GO) Overview https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RtpZhZcbQXQ

.

Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Treatment (ADEPT) DARPA https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/FOID/Reading%20Room/DARPA/16-F-0021_DOC_06_DARPA_Autonomous_Diagnostics_to_Enable_Prevention_and_Treatment-ADEPT.pdf

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999270074558173489?t=JDH1PWq5Hzmso3--W5tV8g&s=19


Israel 6G BRAINS - Sub 6GHz and mmWave Communication in Industry 4.0 for AoA Beam Steering and TDoA Uplink and OWC Downlink RSS Location Estimation using Data Fusion https://verticals-cartography.5g-ppp.eu/vertical-sectors/industry-40

￼￼

.

DARPA SBIR: Profusa Implantable BIOSENSORS-COL Matt Hepburn https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jzOeY2DVHyE

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998293973073571970?t=H8nolUjShHW3xZS53GKuJQ&s=19


DARPA's Molecular Informatics program, launched in 2017, seeks to develop a new paradigm for data storage, retrieval, and processing by leveraging the structural and chemical properties of molecules instead of traditional binary digital logic based on the von Neumann architecture https://search.brave.com/search?q=Turning+to+Chemistry+for+New+%E2%80%9CComputing%E2%80%9D+Concepts&source=android&summary=1&conversation=113158cc31cb5ae35ec248

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996487357210783791?t=QZe4JmJk4MOgKinUa7m-6g&s=19


Biology-to-machine (B2M) protocol https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biology-to-machine+(B2M)+protocol&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1862662473985458560?t=AhA819oiKeuM99GRaj6HXw&s=19


Nanotechnology and Global Security -2016


Edge Of Horizon III https://www.jstor.org/stable/26326438?searchText=Nano

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996148942996906054?t=moHHCIf1pRXfgCU4b-nNAw&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997052446326042888?t=X5G4VOcwUNqOJJtKybP9fw&s=19


Josep Miquel Jornet https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joseph+Jornet&source=web&summary=0

.

Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"


Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
