Howdie Mickoski: Are we Living on a Hell-Planet? The Reincarnation Soul-Trap

Quote: "People throughout time have asked, are we in hell? The Gnostics, the Cathars, the Templar all investigated what we would now call "The Simulation". Is there a reincarnation trap that keeps us in this realm of amnesia? Should you follow grandma into the light? How do we Exit The Cave? Near death, out of body experiences give us clues to the other side. Egyptian royalty dedicated most of their efforts towards dying correctly. Are the elite of today performing death and resurrection rituals? Could mind-tranfer technology coupled with Ultra Low Frequency antenna like HAARP or EISCAT be used to send a soul beyond the Space Fence? How much thought have you put into your own demise? Is there a song list that you would enjoy that may help you avoid the reincarnation cycle? Are you satisfied with your accomplishments here enough to "go home"?"





Howdie Mickoski is the author of several books including "The Power of Then- Revealing Egypt's Lost Wisdom", "Falling For Truth- A Spiritual Death and Awakening, and Exposing the Expositions- Ancient Rome in America". He also now has a growing youtube channel that covers the subjects of his books, all the way from the rebuilding of Stonehenge, to the metaphor of Plato's Cave, to the esoteric wisdom in movies such as Donnie Darko. Howdie has researched all through the ancient world, from Mexico to Egypt; and in the last year turned his focus to the history of the 1800's and what is found to be mostly a series of believed lies- seemingly centered on these giant Worlds Fairs- built in record times then immediately blown up and destroyed. It seems like these were the indoctrination centers of the last "reset."









