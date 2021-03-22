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** Busloads of Immigrant Children Go Missing Once Again – Bartiromo/Johnson/Miller – 21/Mar/2021
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** Nancy Pelosi Has “Dementia” Moment In Front Of The Entire Media
- Breaking First, Kevin Roberts – 02/Oct/2020
- Article: https://breakingfirst.com/nancy-pelosi-has-dementia-moment/
-- Dean James at Right Wing Tribune
Nancy Pelosi has demonstrated once again that she is unfit to serve anymore due to an obvious extreme case of Dementia.
The Speaker of The House claims that Democrats have NEVER denied that we have a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border a crisis.
What in the hell is she talking about? Dems and the lamestream media have been calling it a “manufactured crisis” for months!
Cont'd --
** Government Officials Know the Final Fate of Busloads of Immigrant Children That Go Missing
Common Sense Show, 21/Mar/2021
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/government-officials-know-final-fate-busloads-immigrant-children-go-missing
-- If someone does not see it on CNN or the local news, it is not real. Recently, Fox 10 award-winning anchor, Kari Lake, quit after 2 decades of ratings dominance. Why? Because “I could not keep telling the public stories that were not true.” Perhaps the public should pay attention to Kari Lake.
The accounts that you are about to read will never appear in the controlled media, therefore, to most ignorant Americans, this cannot possibly be true.
For 7 years, I have received highly reliable information from a DEA officer. In the last Central American immigration invasion, Obama was busy trying to “rescue” immigrant children by loading them on buses and sending them to communities that would have nothing to do with them as they were rejected. Whatever happened to these children?
Cont'd --
Keywords
terrorismcurrent eventsdemocratspoliticaldeep statefox newsunchinabartiromoborder crisispelosinwobidenchild traffickingsorosopen borderscartelscaravanmillerjohnsoncoviddeindustrialization
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