Bloody Hill - An Interview with David Sumrall

Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net and Denise Boland Remember this, interview David Sumrall film maker of Bloody Hill - Film evidence of what actually happened that day in Jan!

To help or watch the film go to:

http://www.bloodyhill.com/

https://stophate.com/j6

Denise Boland - Remember This - YouTube

Jodi LoDolce - WarriorRise.net