Bloody Hill - An Interview with David Sumrall

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Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net and Denise Boland Remember this, interview David Sumrall film maker of Bloody Hill - Film evidence of what actually happened that day in Jan!
To help or watch the film go to:
http://www.bloodyhill.com/
https://stophate.com/j6
Denise Boland - Remember This - YouTube
Jodi LoDolce - WarriorRise.net