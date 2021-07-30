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Vaccine Conspiracy Exposed By 60 Minutes in 1976!
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211 views • July 30, 2021
Money is the motivation behind most conspiracies. The things we are going through right now are not new, but they are much worse. If you don't want your eyes to be open, then don't watch this video.
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