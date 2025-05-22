A VULGAR DISPLAY OF POWER!

Within 1 minute and 23 seconds of arriving at this care home, these two officers pepper sprayed and tasered a 92 year old, one-legged man in a wheelchair, armed with a butter knife and suffering with dementia.



He was then taken to hospital where he "contracted covid" and died.

"Contracted COVID", a highly unlikely scenario, did they strap him to a ventilator or O.D. him on Midazolam? Bastards!

Source @Damo MBIE

