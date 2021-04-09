Impact of Intermittent Fasting

Cynthia Thurlow is a sought-after and successful entrepreneur, a functional nutrition expert, the founder of Cynthia Thurlow, LLC, co-author of Primal Eating and podcast co-host of Everyday Wellness. She's also a TEDx speaker, with her most recent talk on Intermittent Fasting being viewed 3.4 million times and counting. A frequent contributor to her local ABC affiliate, she is passionate about helping educate, inspire and empower her patients.



As an advocate for living a fulfilled, healthy and well balanced lifestyle, Thurlow has committed her career to serving women coming of age, disrupting the notion that “This is just how it is, now settle and except it” and is leading the way for change. As a part of that endeavor, she takes over 20 years of traditional medical practices, combined with current and progressive functional nutritional medicinal approaches to truly serve those in need. She selflessly and transparently shares her own personal experiences of navigating the journey through hormonal imbalances, peri-menopause and all of the symptoms that plague so many women as a means to connect and relate to her clients in a raw and authentic way.