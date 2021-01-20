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Playing on two pianos
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52 views • January 20, 2021
During a public concert in August 1990 in Manhattan, spiritual teacher and musician Sri Chinmoy gave a special piano performance. He first played on one piano, then switched to the second one, while the electronically recorded first performance was playing simultaneously! Filmed by kedarvideo.
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