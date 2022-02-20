Japanese civil society resists vaccination of children against CCP virus

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On Feb 16th, Japanese media reported that Daisuke Miyazawa, director of Miyazawa Clinic located in Takarazuka, Hyōgo Prefecture and Takayuki Miyazawa, associate professor in Kyoto University and a principal founder of vaccine sequelae recently combined with more than 10,000 doctors to call for the Japanese government to rescind the CCP virus vaccination voucher delivered to children aged 5 to 11 and change to a new mode of voluntary applications for vaccination.
It was learned in March that the Japanese government intended to push the CCP virus vaccine in the age group of 5 to 11 years, which raised concerns and resistance in civil society about inoculation of children. During Japanese media interviews with parents in Shizuoka Prefecture, the overwhelming majority of parents expressed doubts about the side effects of the vaccine. Some parents mentioned that children in this age group were too young to give an accurate description of their symptoms to parents and doctors in the case of adverse effects, which would pose a serious threat to children’s safety.