Dartford Labour Councillor Ricky Jones...threats to mass murder

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

A fascist is any one who opposes communism/judayism

Mussolini was the founder of Fascism and leader of Italy from 1922 to 1943

The racial Slur NAZI invented by communist Konrad Heiman was a term to aggravate confuse those who were fascists within the NSDAP. Ignatius was a common name among farmers in Germany the name was often slang shortened to Ignazi. When Germans use this term it is meant to offend farmers the few that were backward peasant farmers (simpletons)

Konrad Heimer borrowed the NAZI in Ignatius, Ignazi spelling to throw at the fascists during debates to antagonise their political opponents. The NAZI insinuation word is still used against those who are against communism unfortunately this slur word stuck to this day.

Its similar to how the name Farmer Giles is used and sounded in English to cause offence to farmers

The Gulag Archipelago:

I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.

The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.

"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "

"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."

"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator

(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)

Democracy as practiced in Western Europe to-day, is the forerunner of Marxism A.H

During this phase of his progress the chief goal of the Jew was the victory of democracy, or rather the supreme hegemony of the parliamentary system, which embodied his concept of democracy

Marxism, whose final objection was, is, and will continue to be, the destruction of all non-Jewish national states. A H

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty. Plato

KARL MARX: THE THEORY OF COMMUNISN CAN BE SUMMED UP IN ONE SINGLE SENTENCE, THE ABOLITION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY