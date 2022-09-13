The Big Green Fizzle

Ramming The ‘Green Revolution’ Down Our Throats

* When being radical isn’t bad enough.

* Dems are reverse Robin Hoods.

* They are not hiding the pain they want to inflict.

* Lib columnist gives away the game.

* They want to destroy America for their green nirvana.

* They have given no reason to trust them.

* They are ignoring your suffering on purpose.

* Billions for Ukraine — and suffering for Americans.

* Workable solutions ignored due to political rot.

* Enviro-freaks: you will accept your suffering and like it.

The Ingraham Angle | 12 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312233151112

