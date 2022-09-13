The Big Green Fizzle

Ramming The ‘Green Revolution’ Down Our Throats
* When being radical isn’t bad enough.
* Dems are reverse Robin Hoods.
* They are not hiding the pain they want to inflict.
* Lib columnist gives away the game.
* They want to destroy America for their green nirvana.
* They have given no reason to trust them.
* They are ignoring your suffering on purpose.
* Billions for Ukraine — and suffering for Americans.
* Workable solutions ignored due to political rot.
* Enviro-freaks: you will accept your suffering and like it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 12 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.