The Big Green Fizzle

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Ramming The ‘Green Revolution’ Down Our Throats
* When being radical isn’t bad enough.
* Dems are reverse Robin Hoods.
* They are not hiding the pain they want to inflict.
* Lib columnist gives away the game.
* They want to destroy America for their green nirvana.
* They have given no reason to trust them.
* They are ignoring your suffering on purpose.
* Billions for Ukraine — and suffering for Americans.
* Workable solutions ignored due to political rot.
* Enviro-freaks: you will accept your suffering and like it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 12 September 2022