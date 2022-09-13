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The Big Green Fizzle
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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262 views • September 13, 2022

Ramming The ‘Green Revolution’ Down Our Throats

* When being radical isn’t bad enough.

* Dems are reverse Robin Hoods.

* They are not hiding the pain they want to inflict.

* Lib columnist gives away the game.

* They want to destroy America for their green nirvana.

* They have given no reason to trust them.

* They are ignoring your suffering on purpose.

* Billions for Ukraine — and suffering for Americans.

* Workable solutions ignored due to political rot.

* Enviro-freaks: you will accept your suffering and like it.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 12 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312233151112

Keywords
laura ingrahamjoe bidenliberalismpete buttigiegtyrannyrenewable energyidiocracygreen new dealkamala harrisgreen energythird worldleftismclimate hoaxideologyradicalismrenewablesmanufactured crisisenergy crisisjennifer granholmenergy shortagegreen new scamenergy rationingezra kleinpower shortage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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