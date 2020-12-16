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Manitoba's SECRET COVID-19 camp_ what's going on here
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675 views • December 16, 2020
Akinek esetleg furcsa lenne, hogy miért kerítik körbe szögesdróttal, hát ott van leirva: A szögesdrót az egészség megőrzése érdekében van ott. Mivel azon nehezebb átmászni, remélik, hogy senkinek nem menekül el az egészsége. (remélem, érted a szarkazmust) >>
MANITOBA, KANADA
A liberális kanadai kormány COVID táborokat épít. A helyi lakosok nem értik miért kerítik körbe a tábort szögesdróttal.
"A Kanadai Kormány karantén/elkülönítő táborok építését kezdte meg külső kivitelezők bevonásával az emberek egészségének megőrzése érdekében." - áll a hivatalos közleményben
Forrás: Rebel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl2q03wTDxg&;feature=youtu.be
►Help us keep reporting on stories like this: http://www.HelpRebelNews.com
Keean Bexte reports from outside a COVID-19 camp near Portage la Prarie, Manitoba, one of the sites that according to Justin Trudeau and the CBC is a story not worth covering.
FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: https://rebelne.ws/3epIgK8
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
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MANITOBA, KANADA
A liberális kanadai kormány COVID táborokat épít. A helyi lakosok nem értik miért kerítik körbe a tábort szögesdróttal.
"A Kanadai Kormány karantén/elkülönítő táborok építését kezdte meg külső kivitelezők bevonásával az emberek egészségének megőrzése érdekében." - áll a hivatalos közleményben
Forrás: Rebel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl2q03wTDxg&;feature=youtu.be
►Help us keep reporting on stories like this: http://www.HelpRebelNews.com
Keean Bexte reports from outside a COVID-19 camp near Portage la Prarie, Manitoba, one of the sites that according to Justin Trudeau and the CBC is a story not worth covering.
FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: https://rebelne.ws/3epIgK8
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donate
► Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
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