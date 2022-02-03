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SCOTTSDALE SCHOOL BOARD | YOU’VE BEEN SERVED, Sue them all go after their Surety Bonds
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
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133 views • February 03, 2022
SCOTTSDALE SCHOOL BOARD — YOU’VE BEEN SERVED



Leigh Dundas and Miki Klann speak to the Scottsdale Unified School District in Arizona. During the meeting, Miki declares her intention to file a claim against the Governor’s surety bond on behalf of the SUSD board members. Each member of the board will be charged with practicing medicine without a license, child abuse, segregation and inappropriate sexual material in the school libraries.



Miki served each board member with 10 letters of intent by 10 different parents. Each claim carries a liability of up to 100K – this means each board member carries a total liability of $1 million in the event that the claims are filed. Now the board members have 5 days to rectify the situation or the parents of SUSD will file the claim.

https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scottsdale-school-board-youve-been-served/
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticssurety bondsscottsdale school board
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