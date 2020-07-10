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Laying Swans
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4 views • July 10, 2020
In the local wetland, the Swan couple have laid six eggs recently to brood over the winter. We are very excited anticipating a good number of cygnets come the Spring. Here's hoping anyway. We have added Moorhen sounds and Black Swan sounds (mp3) in certain places in the video. Note the plastic in the nest.
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