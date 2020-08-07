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Decades of mask science, why can't we talk about it?
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19 views • August 07, 2020
Ryan Cristián with Ben Swann, August 5, 2020
"Ben Swann Interview – Decades Of Mask Science Came To One Conclusion, So Why Can’t We Talk About It?"
Joining me today is investigative journalist Ben Swann to discuss his recent coverage of the mask debate, and how he dared to consider the decades of scientific studies leading up to today before formulating his opinion. We also discuss how he was censored for objectively reporting on this past research, and it’s relevance to today, as well as his new platform, ISE.media. As armies of online influencers attack anyone daring to think for themselves as “anti-maskers,” despite many merely wanting clarity, all we should truly be seeking is objective debate. Does anyone feel that is what’s actualy taking place today?
Video Source Links
5 NIH studies from 2004-2020 all finding verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask, including scientifically verified reduction is blood oxygen level.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29395560/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26579222/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31159777/
Mask Studies
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.01.20049528v1 https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.30.20047217v2 https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214 https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5779801/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://aaqr.org/articles/aaqr-13-06-oa-0201.pdf https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/ https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747 https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/bio/23/2/23_61/_pdf/-char/en https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01658736 https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/0195-6701(91)90148-2/pdf https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2493952/pdf/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-https://www.nap.edu/catalog/25776/rapid-expert-consultation-on-the-effectiveness-of-fabric-masks-for-the-covid-19-pandemic-april-8-2020
https://www.nap.edu/read/25776/chapter/1#6
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/54/7/789/202744 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6599448/ https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
The Last American Vagabond
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ben-swann-interview-decades-mask-science-one-conclusion/
"Ben Swann Interview – Decades Of Mask Science Came To One Conclusion, So Why Can’t We Talk About It?"
Joining me today is investigative journalist Ben Swann to discuss his recent coverage of the mask debate, and how he dared to consider the decades of scientific studies leading up to today before formulating his opinion. We also discuss how he was censored for objectively reporting on this past research, and it’s relevance to today, as well as his new platform, ISE.media. As armies of online influencers attack anyone daring to think for themselves as “anti-maskers,” despite many merely wanting clarity, all we should truly be seeking is objective debate. Does anyone feel that is what’s actualy taking place today?
Video Source Links
5 NIH studies from 2004-2020 all finding verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask, including scientifically verified reduction is blood oxygen level.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29395560/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26579222/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31159777/
Mask Studies
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.01.20049528v1 https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.30.20047217v2 https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214 https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5779801/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216002/
https://aaqr.org/articles/aaqr-13-06-oa-0201.pdf https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/ https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747 https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/bio/23/2/23_61/_pdf/-char/en https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01658736 https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/0195-6701(91)90148-2/pdf https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2493952/pdf/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-https://www.nap.edu/catalog/25776/rapid-expert-consultation-on-the-effectiveness-of-fabric-masks-for-the-covid-19-pandemic-april-8-2020
https://www.nap.edu/read/25776/chapter/1#6
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/54/7/789/202744 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6599448/ https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
The Last American Vagabond
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ben-swann-interview-decades-mask-science-one-conclusion/
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