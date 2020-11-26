EP 2204-6PM "GREATEST CRIME IN US HISTORY" - DOJ/FBI/MILITARY LIKELY CONDUCTING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

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THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3704812327
During the press conference on Thursday Attorney Sidney Powell weighed in on the Dominion-Smartmatic servers that were reportedly confiscated in Germany. Reporter Emerald Robinson: There were reports that a piece of hardware possibly a server was picked up in Germany. Is that true and is it related to this? Attorney Sidney Powell: That is true. It is somehow related to this. But I do not know if good guys got it or bad guys got it. https://bit.ly/3nCHQne
SPECIAL GUEST: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
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