Plasma Magnetics Experiment 2 (TinselKoala/JK)

JK narrates another take of the JK demonstration of spinning plasma in a magnetic field from a permanent magnet. The sense of the "field lines" from the magnet's poles influence the rotation of the plasma, according to the right-hand rule.
Mirrored from [email protected]: https://www.youtube.com/user/TinselKoala/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.