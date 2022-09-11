Plasma Magnetics Experiment 2 (TinselKoala/JK)

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JK narrates another take of the JK demonstration of spinning plasma in a magnetic field from a permanent magnet. The sense of the "field lines" from the magnet's poles influence the rotation of the plasma, according to the right-hand rule.
Mirrored from TinselKoala@Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TinselKoala/