Flashback of Joe Biden 🤡 on February 7, 2022 - "Will No Longer Be A NORD STREAM 2" - "We Will Bring an End to It"

Flashback | Joe Biden on February 7, 2022.

Biden: "If Russia invades... then there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."

Reporter: "But how will you do that, exactly, since... the project is under Germany's control?"

Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that."

--

Today he said, The White House said it is ready to help European allies after gas leaks from Nord Stream

--

haha. Sure thing after you have sabotaged it🤣

Europe will have a cold winter, because of this. Is Biden taking down Europe, purposely, as done to others, to take full control? To bring on a WW3. Now that Europe has depleted their weapons, have no fuel. WTF is the US really doing?

-----

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1



