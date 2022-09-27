Flashback of Joe Biden 🤡 on February 7, 2022 - "Will No Longer Be A NORD STREAM 2" - "We Will Bring an End to It"

Flashback | Joe Biden on February 7, 2022.
Biden: "If Russia invades... then there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."
Reporter: "But how will you do that, exactly, since... the project is under Germany's control?"
Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that."
Today he said, The White House said it is ready to help European allies after gas leaks from Nord Stream
haha. Sure thing after you have sabotaged it🤣
Europe will have a cold winter, because of this. Is Biden taking down Europe, purposely, as done to others, to take full control? To bring on a WW3. Now that Europe has depleted their weapons, have no fuel. WTF is the US really doing?
