Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nursing home excess deaths due to broken heart (isolation), hospital death protocol, NOT ‘COVID’
channel image
The Prisoner
9117 Subscribers
Shop now
135 views
Published a day ago

Geriatric physical therapist Emily Nurnberg shares her observations on what ‘COVID’ deaths were REALLY caused by.

SOURCE

Segment from (starts around 4:00)

https://rumble.com/v4vs5au

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
deathsnursing homeslockdowns

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket