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The mind of a tyrant
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20 views • July 18, 2021
Kate Wand, July 18, 2021
All specific controversies are downstream of a much broader, Smithian and Hayekian problem: the belief that somebody, somewhere, knows better how to arrange the pieces of humanity’s chessboard. You don’t. Believing so is the mind of a tyrant, but somehow we celebrate them for their brilliance and think them enlightened when they propose to centrally plan our lives and our economies.
Based on an essay by Joakim Book, 'The Will to Power and the Specter of Hubris"
https://www.aier.org/article/the-will-to-power-and-the-specter-of-hubris/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
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Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
All specific controversies are downstream of a much broader, Smithian and Hayekian problem: the belief that somebody, somewhere, knows better how to arrange the pieces of humanity’s chessboard. You don’t. Believing so is the mind of a tyrant, but somehow we celebrate them for their brilliance and think them enlightened when they propose to centrally plan our lives and our economies.
Based on an essay by Joakim Book, 'The Will to Power and the Specter of Hubris"
https://www.aier.org/article/the-will-to-power-and-the-specter-of-hubris/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
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