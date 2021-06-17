© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Wade Through Disinformation & Fake News
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • June 17, 2021
“Our profession today is unrecognizable,” says award-winning journalist Lara Logan. A former correspondent for CBS’ “60 Minutes” and now host of Fox Nation’s “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” she’s been at the frontlines for years reporting on war zones, gang warfare, Benghazi, and beyond. And she’s seen the transformation of media from what it was meant to be, with many journalists blurring the lines between fact and opinion. “They’re not journalists. They’re political assassins, working on behalf of political operatives and propagandists,” Logan argues. What are the root causes of this shift? And how are a lot of media working hand in hand with big tech companies to shape narratives and public discourse? This is American Thought Leaders, and I’m Jan Jekielek.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.