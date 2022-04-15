In Communist China, a mother in the opposite building knocking door to door for help at 2:30 am. her child had a forty-degree fever .

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Are pharmacies not allowed to sell these drugs? Is it scientific or ignorant? Really, as long as you don’t die of COVID-19, then you will not be perceived to die.
All kinds of beast ccp kill people! All Chinese people live in fear every day.