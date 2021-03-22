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Be fishers of men; be holy and share the gospel of the kingdom of God (1)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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30 views • March 22, 2021

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 22, 2021.

In Matthew 4:18-19, we read, And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers. And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. In these end times, we are to be fishers of men preaching with zeal the gospel of the kingdom of God including the three angels’ messages in Revelation 14:6-11 and the fourth angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5. We are to warn a sinful world of the eternal kingdom of God that is to come so that, as fishers of men, we can draw everyone of Christ’s return.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels: SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers Follower of Christ777 on

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/ Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777 Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777 Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/ ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11 John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/ SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/ Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/ For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

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