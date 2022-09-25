VERY WEIRD | Gates of Hell, Food as a Weapon, Cannibalism, and Children of the Damned -- DAYZ OF NOAH

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"A Very 'soylent' GREEN ECONOMY" Plus More! --- FUTURESHOCK Ep 47Please Consider Supporting via Donation or Patronage--
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Music: I Want You (Album Version)
Song: 1 of 3 Uppercut
Song: 2 of 3 It's Corn
Song: 3 of 3
ARTIST: The Brothers Johnson
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