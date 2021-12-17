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Exposed! Hungarian Heavy Metal Detoxification Studies of Humic Acid
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115 views • December 17, 2021
Humic and Fulvic acids help to make up a substance called humus, which is a vital part of healthy soil. Humic and Fulvic acids can be found in several different kinds of deposits in the earth, such as in peat, Leonardite, Humalite, and shilajit. Humic and fulvic acids have shown excellent potential at heavy metal detoxification, and detox the body primarily via the liver. In studies humic acids have shown potential against cadmium, arsenic, lead, mercury, titanium dioxide, iron, and graphene oxide. Lastly, we review the Hungarian heavy metal study and its implications for brain detoxification.
Source Links:
1) Peat humic acid properties and factors influencing their variability in a temperate bog ecosystem: https://www.kirj.ee/public/Ecology/2013/issue_1/ecol-2013-1-35-52.pdf
2) Leonardite layered image - Leonarditeproducts.com
3) Leonardite: A mined source of humic acid https://rucore.libraries.rutgers.edu/rutgers-lib/45991/
4) Coal map of the United States: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Coal-map-of-the-United-States-showing-states-with-the-highest-incidence-and-number-of_fig1_6414143
5) Map and minerals of Alberta: https://www.ualberta.ca/earth-sciences/facilities/collections-and-museums/minerals-of-alberta/other-minerals.html
6) Shilajit: a review https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17295385/
7) Humic acid from Shilajit: A physico-chemical and spectroscopic characterization: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/42107582_Humic_acid_from_Shilajit_A_physico-chemical_and_spectroscopic_characterization
8) Safety and efficacy of shilajit (mumie, moomiyo) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23733436/
9) The effect of humic acid in chronic deoxynivalenol intoxication: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32851525/
10) Prophylactic effects of humic acid-glucan combination against experimental liver injury: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26401416/
11) Humic acid and glucan: protection against liver injury induced by carbon tetrachloride: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25590512/
12) Applications of humic acids in the treatment of heavy metal contamination: https://www.witpress.com/Secure/elibrary/papers/BF04/BF04010FU.pdf
13) Extraction and purification of humic acids from lignite wastes using alkaline treatment and membrane ultrafiltration: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0959652619323674
14) Fulvic and humic acids decrease the absorption of cadmium in the rat intestine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8750902/
15) The favorable effect of humic acid based complex micro-element preparations in cadmium exposure: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9254361/
16) Cadmium in tobacco smokers: a neglected link to lung disease? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29592863/
17) Humic acid promotes arsenopyrite bio-oxidation and arsenic immobilization: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31635821/
18) Wood vinegar enhances humic acid-based remediation material to solidify Pb(II) for metal-contaminated soil: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33089460/
19) Influence of inorganic ions and humic acid on the removal of Pb(II) and Hg(II) in water by zero-valent iron: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25338370/
20) Enhancement Effect of Humic Acid on Removal of Lead from Soil by Electrokinetic Process https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32201404/
21) Regulation mechanisms of humic acid on Pb stress in tea plant (Camellia sinensis L.): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32892024/
22) Effects of humic acid and ionic strength on TiO₂ nanoparticles sublethal toxicity to zebrafish: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26410372/
23) The Acute Effect of Humic Acid on Iron Accumulation in Rats: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26380988/
24) Humic acid acts as a natural antidote of graphene by regulating nanomaterial translocation and metabolic fluxes in vivo: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24857237/
25) Mitigation in Multiple Effects of Graphene Oxide Toxicity in Zebrafish Embryogenesis Driven by Humic Acid: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26171725/
26) Mercury amalgam dental fillings: an epidemiologic assessment: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16448848/
27) https://healthydoctors.com/the-hungarian-supplement-that-removes-mercury-from-your-body/
28) https://www.researchednutritionals.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/RN-Issue-12-Humic-Acid-The-Power-of-Detox-and-Immune-Support-All-in-One.pdf
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Source Links:
1) Peat humic acid properties and factors influencing their variability in a temperate bog ecosystem: https://www.kirj.ee/public/Ecology/2013/issue_1/ecol-2013-1-35-52.pdf
2) Leonardite layered image - Leonarditeproducts.com
3) Leonardite: A mined source of humic acid https://rucore.libraries.rutgers.edu/rutgers-lib/45991/
4) Coal map of the United States: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Coal-map-of-the-United-States-showing-states-with-the-highest-incidence-and-number-of_fig1_6414143
5) Map and minerals of Alberta: https://www.ualberta.ca/earth-sciences/facilities/collections-and-museums/minerals-of-alberta/other-minerals.html
6) Shilajit: a review https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17295385/
7) Humic acid from Shilajit: A physico-chemical and spectroscopic characterization: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/42107582_Humic_acid_from_Shilajit_A_physico-chemical_and_spectroscopic_characterization
8) Safety and efficacy of shilajit (mumie, moomiyo) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23733436/
9) The effect of humic acid in chronic deoxynivalenol intoxication: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32851525/
10) Prophylactic effects of humic acid-glucan combination against experimental liver injury: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26401416/
11) Humic acid and glucan: protection against liver injury induced by carbon tetrachloride: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25590512/
12) Applications of humic acids in the treatment of heavy metal contamination: https://www.witpress.com/Secure/elibrary/papers/BF04/BF04010FU.pdf
13) Extraction and purification of humic acids from lignite wastes using alkaline treatment and membrane ultrafiltration: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0959652619323674
14) Fulvic and humic acids decrease the absorption of cadmium in the rat intestine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8750902/
15) The favorable effect of humic acid based complex micro-element preparations in cadmium exposure: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9254361/
16) Cadmium in tobacco smokers: a neglected link to lung disease? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29592863/
17) Humic acid promotes arsenopyrite bio-oxidation and arsenic immobilization: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31635821/
18) Wood vinegar enhances humic acid-based remediation material to solidify Pb(II) for metal-contaminated soil: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33089460/
19) Influence of inorganic ions and humic acid on the removal of Pb(II) and Hg(II) in water by zero-valent iron: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25338370/
20) Enhancement Effect of Humic Acid on Removal of Lead from Soil by Electrokinetic Process https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32201404/
21) Regulation mechanisms of humic acid on Pb stress in tea plant (Camellia sinensis L.): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32892024/
22) Effects of humic acid and ionic strength on TiO₂ nanoparticles sublethal toxicity to zebrafish: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26410372/
23) The Acute Effect of Humic Acid on Iron Accumulation in Rats: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26380988/
24) Humic acid acts as a natural antidote of graphene by regulating nanomaterial translocation and metabolic fluxes in vivo: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24857237/
25) Mitigation in Multiple Effects of Graphene Oxide Toxicity in Zebrafish Embryogenesis Driven by Humic Acid: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26171725/
26) Mercury amalgam dental fillings: an epidemiologic assessment: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16448848/
27) https://healthydoctors.com/the-hungarian-supplement-that-removes-mercury-from-your-body/
28) https://www.researchednutritionals.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/RN-Issue-12-Humic-Acid-The-Power-of-Detox-and-Immune-Support-All-in-One.pdf
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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