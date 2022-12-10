Republican Kari Lake on Friday filed a lawsuit to nullify the 2022 midterm election results for the governor’s race in the state of Arizona.





Kari Lake Files 70 Page Lawsuit to Throw Out Fraudulent Arizona Midterm Election Results – Claims HUNDREDS of Thousands of Illegal Ballots, 59% of ED Precinct Machine Failures, Tens of Thousands of Illicit Mail-in Ballots





“KariLake’s legal challenge will be one for the history books.”





Trump campaign lawyer Christina Bobb previews Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the election results.





Lake has pledged to file on Friday.

