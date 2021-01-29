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Journalist claims White House is empty, ‘lights out,’ there is ‘zero activity’
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2342 views • January 29, 2021
A citizen journalist in the District of Columbia appeared on The Shepard Ambellas Show on Thursday where he said the White House looks like a ghost town.
Richard Potcner, also known as @DPotcner on Twitter and Telegram, said that the U.S. Capitol is heavily guarded and said that the troops appear to be in good spirits but claims the White House and other buildings may be empty.
Read More https://www.intellihub.com/journalist-claims-white-house-is-empty-lights-out-there-is-zero-activity/
𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘'𝐒 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖... Who is the imposter in the White House that the mainstream media keeps showing images of? ** 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐄𝐃 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓! **
💸 https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5BRTX53WW8YSQ
📱 STUDIO CALL-IN LINE: (260) 217-7437
** 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘'𝐒 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄/𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐔𝐏 **
Hour 1: News, talk, and open lines
Hour 2: News, talk, and open lines
🗓️ AIR DATE:
Thursday, Jan 28, 2020 (5-7pm EST/4C/2P)
🔗 ** 𝐆𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊𝐒 **
Follow Richard on Twitter https://twitter.com/DPotcner
🔗 **𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊𝐒 **
New conspiracy: Is the sitting U.S. President the real Joe Biden? Will the real Joe Biden please stand up?
https://www.intellihub.com/is-the-sitting-u-s-president-the-real-joe-biden-will-the-real-joe-biden-please-stand-up/
🔥 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘! 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 -- 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗩𝗗 📀 for $19.95 - A Shepard Ambellas Film https://py.pl/1mlGOY
▶️ 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘! 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 - 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗻-𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shackledtosilence
🛎️ 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗱 ✍️ 𝗗𝗩𝗗 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 📀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 ✔️ Support the filmmaker! https://py.pl/2FisUq
🌐 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐌 𝐖𝐄𝐁𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐄 https://www.shackledtosilence.film
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐌𝐘 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐑:
🌐 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗘.𝗖𝗢𝗠 -- "Persevere and Survive" https://persurvive.com
⌚ SHOWTIMES and PLATFORM AVAILABILITY:
The Shepard Ambellas Show airs LIVE weekdays (Mon-Fri) 5-7 pm Eastern/4C/2P on the Shepard Ambellas YouTube channel. Subscribe now! Turn notifications on immediately. The show is nationally syndicated on iHeartRadio. An archived version of the show is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Deezer, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, JioSaavn, and Spreaker for you listening pleasure.
❤️ iHeartRadio Show Page - The Shepard Ambellas Show https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-the-shepard-ambellas-show-67291691/
*ABOUT THE HOST*
🎙️ Shepard Ambellas is a nationally syndicated talk show host, journalist, filmmaker, musician, and founder and editor-in-chief of the popular news website Intellihub.com which is ranked in the upper 1% traffic tier on the World Wide Web according to Alexa.com.
📘 Shep's bio https://www.intellihub.com/about/shepardambellas/
*CO-HOST*
🎙️ Bethany Adoni
*SHEP'S SOCIAL LINKS*
🌐 Bookmark Shepard's website https://www.intellihub.com
🐦 Follow @ShepardAmbellas on Twitter https://twitter.com/ShepardAmbellas
☑️ Follow Shepard Ambellas on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/shepardambellas
▶️ Subscribe to Shepard's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/shepardambellas?sub_confirmation=1
✅ Follow Shepard Ambellas on Telegram https://t.me/shepardambellas
✅ Follow Intellihub on Telegram https://t.me/intellihub
*BETH'S*
🐦 Follow @BethanyAdoni on Twitter https://twitter.com/BethanyAdoni
☑️ Follow Bethany on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bethany.careyadoni/
💸 *Thank you for your continued support!* 💲💲💲https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5BRTX53WW8YSQ
SHOW MUSIC:
Rock Music by: Ralph Patlan
Beats by: Shepard Ambellas
CONTACT:
📧 [email protected]
*Disclaimer: This video contains paid promotional advertisements
©2020. Shepard Ambellas. Skyclass Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Richard Potcner, also known as @DPotcner on Twitter and Telegram, said that the U.S. Capitol is heavily guarded and said that the troops appear to be in good spirits but claims the White House and other buildings may be empty.
Read More https://www.intellihub.com/journalist-claims-white-house-is-empty-lights-out-there-is-zero-activity/
𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘'𝐒 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖... Who is the imposter in the White House that the mainstream media keeps showing images of? ** 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐄𝐃 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓! **
💸 https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5BRTX53WW8YSQ
📱 STUDIO CALL-IN LINE: (260) 217-7437
** 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘'𝐒 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄/𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐔𝐏 **
Hour 1: News, talk, and open lines
Hour 2: News, talk, and open lines
🗓️ AIR DATE:
Thursday, Jan 28, 2020 (5-7pm EST/4C/2P)
🔗 ** 𝐆𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊𝐒 **
Follow Richard on Twitter https://twitter.com/DPotcner
🔗 **𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊𝐒 **
New conspiracy: Is the sitting U.S. President the real Joe Biden? Will the real Joe Biden please stand up?
https://www.intellihub.com/is-the-sitting-u-s-president-the-real-joe-biden-will-the-real-joe-biden-please-stand-up/
🔥 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘! 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 -- 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗩𝗗 📀 for $19.95 - A Shepard Ambellas Film https://py.pl/1mlGOY
▶️ 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘! 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 - 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗻-𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shackledtosilence
🛎️ 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗱 ✍️ 𝗗𝗩𝗗 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 📀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 ✔️ Support the filmmaker! https://py.pl/2FisUq
🌐 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐌 𝐖𝐄𝐁𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐄 https://www.shackledtosilence.film
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐌𝐘 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐑:
🌐 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗘.𝗖𝗢𝗠 -- "Persevere and Survive" https://persurvive.com
⌚ SHOWTIMES and PLATFORM AVAILABILITY:
The Shepard Ambellas Show airs LIVE weekdays (Mon-Fri) 5-7 pm Eastern/4C/2P on the Shepard Ambellas YouTube channel. Subscribe now! Turn notifications on immediately. The show is nationally syndicated on iHeartRadio. An archived version of the show is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Deezer, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, JioSaavn, and Spreaker for you listening pleasure.
❤️ iHeartRadio Show Page - The Shepard Ambellas Show https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-the-shepard-ambellas-show-67291691/
*ABOUT THE HOST*
🎙️ Shepard Ambellas is a nationally syndicated talk show host, journalist, filmmaker, musician, and founder and editor-in-chief of the popular news website Intellihub.com which is ranked in the upper 1% traffic tier on the World Wide Web according to Alexa.com.
📘 Shep's bio https://www.intellihub.com/about/shepardambellas/
*CO-HOST*
🎙️ Bethany Adoni
*SHEP'S SOCIAL LINKS*
🌐 Bookmark Shepard's website https://www.intellihub.com
🐦 Follow @ShepardAmbellas on Twitter https://twitter.com/ShepardAmbellas
☑️ Follow Shepard Ambellas on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/shepardambellas
▶️ Subscribe to Shepard's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/shepardambellas?sub_confirmation=1
✅ Follow Shepard Ambellas on Telegram https://t.me/shepardambellas
✅ Follow Intellihub on Telegram https://t.me/intellihub
*BETH'S*
🐦 Follow @BethanyAdoni on Twitter https://twitter.com/BethanyAdoni
☑️ Follow Bethany on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bethany.careyadoni/
💸 *Thank you for your continued support!* 💲💲💲https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5BRTX53WW8YSQ
SHOW MUSIC:
Rock Music by: Ralph Patlan
Beats by: Shepard Ambellas
CONTACT:
📧 [email protected]
*Disclaimer: This video contains paid promotional advertisements
©2020. Shepard Ambellas. Skyclass Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
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