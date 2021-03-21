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Anomalies near the Sun, February 2021
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42 views • March 21, 2021
These anomalies were captured in solar space by SOHO Lasco C2, Lasco C3 and Stereo Ahead COR 2 on February 2021.
Link NASA: https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/br...
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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC68fXkv1SiY1tv9A0wlfkwA
Link NASA: https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/br...
Follow Space Anomalies on:
Telegram: https://t.me/SpaceAnomalies
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/SpaceAnomalies
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spac...
Blog: https://spaceanomalies2017.blogspot.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC68fXkv1SiY1tv9A0wlfkwA
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