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Happiness in the Workplace Begins With Your Employer
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
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Do you feel like you could ever truly be happy at your job? You might feel inclined to say “No,” but you might also be wrong.

Press play to learn:

The most common mistakes made my companies and organizations in trying to achieve goals and improve productivity
The critical difference between coaching companies and telling them what to do
The biggest theme behind creating workplace happiness

One day, a combination of unexpected and emotionally difficult life changes compelled Jenn Lim to ask herself, “What am I doing this for?”

She was referring to her choice of career as an internet strategist. But when a friend introduced her to Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos at the time, her career trajectory—and life in general—would change forever.

Lim is now the CEO of Delivering Happiness, a company that helps companies create sustainably meaningful and happy cultures, and in turn, enjoy healthy ROIs, profitability, and productivity.

Among many valuable insights, Lim shares with listeners what she has learned about the importance of being true to ourselves—even in the workplace, and even on our worst days.

Lim’s new book, Beyond Happiness: How Authentic Leaders Prioritize Purpose and People for Growth and Impact will be released October 12, 2021.

Learn more about her work and mission at https://www.deliveringhappiness.com/, https://jennlim.com/, and https://beyondhappiness.brandlive.com/beyond-happypalooza/en/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
happinessworkplaceemployer
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