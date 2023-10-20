Source: https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1714454536276840565
Censored Men - 🇮🇱 Former Mossad agent explains how Israel controls the narrative. (MUST WATCH)
https://www.c-span.org/video/?66937-1/mossad-influence-us-policy#
https://archive.ph/OV3sE
Mossad Influence on U.S. Policy
Former Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky spoke about the how the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, has influenced U.S. policy since 1948. He argued that the agency is damaging Jewish interests in the United States by abusing the long and cordial relations between the U.S. and Israel. After his remarks, he took questions from the audience.
https://www.reddit.com/r/AskMiddleEast/comments/17awhx1/ex_mossad_agent_explains_how_israel_manipulates/
https://mepc.org/speeches/hasbara-and-control-narrative-element-strategy
By Way of Deception 🕍 vho.org
http://aaargh.vho.org/fran/livres11/OSTROVbywayofdecep.pdf
