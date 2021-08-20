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Catherine Austin Fitts on Central Bank Digital Currencies
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919 views • August 20, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts discusses how Vaccine Passports are the next step to the globalists' end point, which is a central bank issued digital currency that will allow them to completely control all of humanity. A slave population.
https://liftingthewool.wordpress.com/2021/08/20/i-owe-my-soul-to-the-company-store/
This clip is mirrored from this video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5SMOeGvr8v6/
https://liftingthewool.wordpress.com/2021/08/20/i-owe-my-soul-to-the-company-store/
This clip is mirrored from this video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5SMOeGvr8v6/
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