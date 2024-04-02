POWs in Babylon, Unrighteous Rulers, Persecution of Believers, and Where is Kate Middleton?

The books of Daniel and Revelation have much that we can relate to! With turmoil, war, and persecution in the world we need to remember that "God has everything under control," as Dave Wilkerson shared. For those in prison and facing harsh trials remember that everything you turn over to God becomes His battle to fight for you! You are not alone! Jesus said after He rose from the dead, "I will never leave you nor forsake you." So Watch, wait, witness and worship! Jesus will return and set all things right! In the meantime, don't give up, but give everything over to God's control! Jesus Christ, is our soon coming King, and those who have received Him as Savior and LORD will rule and reign with Him in His kingdom! So take heart, be faithful, awake and have your lamps and life filled with the Holy Spirit! Jesus is coming!