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EVERYTHING IS MADE UP OF VIBRATION, FREQUENCY AND ENERGY
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31 views • January 28, 2022
Did you know that stuck emotions can potentially prevent you from moving freely through the universal dimensions?
Press play to hear me expand on this during a conversation I had when I sat down with Taryn Lee.
Healy is a device that can help you easily shift emotional stagnation that is preventing you from outgrowing your current state; this is one of the many beautiful benefits of having a Healy in your hands.
Are you committed to being the best version of yourself, constantly working to better your consciousness? Have you considered getting a device that will support you moving faster through the process?
There are still a few days left in the January promotion where you can buy one Healy and get a second one for FREE! Make sure you don't miss out on this great opportunity to be one of the the pioneers of using frequency medicine and sharing it with one of your loved ones.
Click here; https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HealywithLeahSteele
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Press play to hear me expand on this during a conversation I had when I sat down with Taryn Lee.
Healy is a device that can help you easily shift emotional stagnation that is preventing you from outgrowing your current state; this is one of the many beautiful benefits of having a Healy in your hands.
Are you committed to being the best version of yourself, constantly working to better your consciousness? Have you considered getting a device that will support you moving faster through the process?
There are still a few days left in the January promotion where you can buy one Healy and get a second one for FREE! Make sure you don't miss out on this great opportunity to be one of the the pioneers of using frequency medicine and sharing it with one of your loved ones.
Click here; https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HealywithLeahSteele
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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