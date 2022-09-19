FL & TX Confront Invasionists

Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Abbott expose the hypocrisy of the open borders left by dropping the illegals off at their doorsteps, as these Dems frantically ship them off to be someone else’s problem. Meanwhile, the Feds wage war of America First patriots with 50 days left to the midterms, which is our focus. Guests include Rik Mehta, Bob Swick and Jimbo Theinert.

