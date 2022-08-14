ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 8/14/22 • America Awakens To Deep State Coup, Calls For Abolishment of FBI Reach New High

SPECIAL SUNDAY BROADCAST: AMERICA AWAKENS TO DEEP STATE COUP, CALLS FOR ABOLISHMENT OF FBI REACH NEW HIGHMeanwhile, bombshell report claims same FBI officials behind Trump raid also under investigation for RussiaGate abuses.

Deep State actors ramping up attacks on Trump to derail his attempt to run again in 2024 -- tune in and share this important link to expose its political operation against the former president!

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