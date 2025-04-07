💥"BOBR" squad drops new videos from their work in Zaporozhye! - part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 "BOBR" squad drops new videos from their work in Zaporozhye!
Via: @BOBRMORF
Adding:
British dependence on US intelligence irreplaceable – report
The UK’s links with Washington are crucial for national security, current and former intelligence officers told Politico.
One said the UK can analyze imagery collected by the US from space, but it cannot collect the images itself, adding that London should realize that US intelligence sharing can "be turned on or turned off."
Many British security and defense innovations have been funded by the US and could later be used by the Five Eyes alliance of the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.