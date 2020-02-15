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Massive Locusts Swarms Destroying Entire Food Supplies on 2 Continents!!
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875 views • February 15, 2020
Severity of locust swarms destroying entire farmlands on 2 Continents!! India, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia, Zambia and many other African countries are facing it to!! They are eating up hard earned crops & in African countries worsening already existing food insecurity for over 80 million people in Africa alone!!
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