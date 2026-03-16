BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Solve Autoimmune Disease
Healing the Body
Healing the BodyCheckmark Icon
693 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
118 views • Yesterday

If you or someone you know is dealing with autoimmune disease, this is the approach to solve it.

* Schedule a free program consult with Derek, here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

The views and services offered by Healing the Body are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical service, but as an alternative for those who are seeking solutions for better health. We do not claim to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease, but simply help you make physical and mental changes in your own body in order to help your body heal itself.

Keywords
emfheavy metalsinfectionshealth programplant based dietinflammationhealth coachingcarnivore dietautoimmune diseaseroot causehot flashesrheumatoid arthritisadaptogenic herbsconsultreboundingswollen lymph nodesflare upshow to solve autoimmune disease naturallyreverse autoimmune diseasebest diet for autoimmune diseasebest supplements for autoimmune disease
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sanctioned poisoning: A presidential order ignites a battle for America’s food future

Sanctioned poisoning: A presidential order ignites a battle for America’s food future

Willow Tohi
Clinical Trial Finds Curcumin as Effective as Pharmaceutical for Functional Dyspepsia

Clinical Trial Finds Curcumin as Effective as Pharmaceutical for Functional Dyspepsia

Morgan S. Verity
Studies reveal the potential of VITAMIN D in addressing Alzheimer&#8217;s

Studies reveal the potential of VITAMIN D in addressing Alzheimer’s

Kevin Hughes
Study Finds Probiotic Supplementation May Improve Cognitive Symptoms in Depression

Study Finds Probiotic Supplementation May Improve Cognitive Symptoms in Depression

Coco Somers
The Scandinavian superfruit: Lingonberries offer health benefits and culinary versatility

The Scandinavian superfruit: Lingonberries offer health benefits and culinary versatility

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Greater muscular strength linked to lower death risk

Greater muscular strength linked to lower death risk

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy