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Trump SLAMS school wokeness: The harm Democrats did to our young people is unforgiveable
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50 views • April 10, 2022
Donald Trump slams COVID mandates, Critical Race Theory and Gender theory in schools during the "Save America" rally in Selma, North Carolina
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