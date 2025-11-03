Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 3, 2025 – USDA SNAP crisis worsens while new agricultural robots will REPLACE migrant workers in the crop fields

- Agricultural Robots and AI Initiatives (0:00)

- Food Inflation and AI Music Generation (7:36)

- SNAP Program and Food Stamp Crisis (19:55)

- Windows 11 and Privacy Concerns (46:50)

- Salmonella Outbreak and Supplement Safety (58:29)

- Washington State Supreme Court Verdict Against Monsanto (1:10:59)

- Drones and Surveillance in US Cities (1:13:58)

- Special Reports and Final Thoughts (1:18:00)

- Western Currency Debt Collapse and Economic Concerns (1:23:13)

- Global Nuclear War and Geopolitical Tensions (1:24:41)

- Navigating Social Media and Focusing on Important Issues (1:26:47)

- Preparing for AI-Driven Job Displacement and Economic Shifts (1:29:22)

- Leveraging AI for Career Development and Business Innovation (1:34:32)

- Human Element in Services and Opportunities for Job Transition (1:36:56)

- Using AI to Enhance Business and Personal Life (1:42:03)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:43:20)





