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Whitney Houston Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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33 views • August 14, 2020
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Adapted from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitney_Houston
Whitney Houston was only 48 and a half years old when she
died from an apparent drug induced accident where she was
found drowned in a bath tub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on
February 11, 2012.
She was a classic shooting star with an unparalleled singing
talent that put her far above most of the other female singers
in her day. Her singing genesis was in the Church and her gospel
voice launched her into the limelight when she was only 15
years old singing back up with Chaka Khan.
By the time she was 20 years old she had signed with Clive
Davis and Arista.
Fame followed soon after and she is the only artist to chart
seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs and the only
woman to have two number-one Billboard 200 Album awards and
her album from 1985 became the best-selling debut album by a
woman in history.
She stared in The Bodyguard (1992). She performed the lead
single from the film's original soundtrack, "I Will Always
Love You", which received the Grammy Award for Record of
the Year and became the best-selling single by a woman in
music history. With the soundtrack, which received the Grammy
Award for Album of the Year in 1994, Houston became the
first act (solo or group, male or female) to sell more than a
million copies of an album within a single week period.
She then met R&B singer Bobby Brown at the 1989 Soul Train
Music Awards. After a three-year courtship, the two were married
on July 18, 1992. On March 4, 1993, Houston gave birth to their
daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown (March 4, 1993 – July 26, 2015),
the couple's only child. They divorced in 2007.
Her phenomenal career went into a decline as drugs and an
unsettled life crushed by fame and the music business took its
toll on Whitney. She was exposed to all manner of insults;
some brought on by her own behaviors, but it was painful for
those millions who loved her to witness.
News of her death coincided with the 2012 Grammy Awards.
At Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party he spoke: “By now you
have all learned of the unspeakably tragic news of our beloved
Whitney's passing. I don't have to mask my emotion in front of
a room full of so many dear friends. I am personally devastated
by the loss of someone who has meant so much to me for so many
years. Whitney
was so full of life. She was so looking forward to tonight even
though she wasn't scheduled to perform. Whitney was a beautiful
person and a talent beyond compare. She graced this stage with
her regal presence and gave so many memorable performances here
over the years. Simply put, Whitney would have wanted the
music to go on and her family asked that we carry on.”
Tony Bennett spoke of Houston's death before performing at
Davis's party. He said, "First, it was Michael Jackson, then
Amy Winehouse, now, the magnificent Whitney Houston." Bennett
sang "How Do You Keep the Music Playing?" and said of Houston,
"When I first heard her, I called Clive Davis and said, 'You
finally found the greatest singer I've ever heard in my life.’”
Adapted from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitney_Houston
Whitney Houston was only 48 and a half years old when she
died from an apparent drug induced accident where she was
found drowned in a bath tub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on
February 11, 2012.
She was a classic shooting star with an unparalleled singing
talent that put her far above most of the other female singers
in her day. Her singing genesis was in the Church and her gospel
voice launched her into the limelight when she was only 15
years old singing back up with Chaka Khan.
By the time she was 20 years old she had signed with Clive
Davis and Arista.
Fame followed soon after and she is the only artist to chart
seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs and the only
woman to have two number-one Billboard 200 Album awards and
her album from 1985 became the best-selling debut album by a
woman in history.
She stared in The Bodyguard (1992). She performed the lead
single from the film's original soundtrack, "I Will Always
Love You", which received the Grammy Award for Record of
the Year and became the best-selling single by a woman in
music history. With the soundtrack, which received the Grammy
Award for Album of the Year in 1994, Houston became the
first act (solo or group, male or female) to sell more than a
million copies of an album within a single week period.
She then met R&B singer Bobby Brown at the 1989 Soul Train
Music Awards. After a three-year courtship, the two were married
on July 18, 1992. On March 4, 1993, Houston gave birth to their
daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown (March 4, 1993 – July 26, 2015),
the couple's only child. They divorced in 2007.
Her phenomenal career went into a decline as drugs and an
unsettled life crushed by fame and the music business took its
toll on Whitney. She was exposed to all manner of insults;
some brought on by her own behaviors, but it was painful for
those millions who loved her to witness.
News of her death coincided with the 2012 Grammy Awards.
At Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party he spoke: “By now you
have all learned of the unspeakably tragic news of our beloved
Whitney's passing. I don't have to mask my emotion in front of
a room full of so many dear friends. I am personally devastated
by the loss of someone who has meant so much to me for so many
years. Whitney
was so full of life. She was so looking forward to tonight even
though she wasn't scheduled to perform. Whitney was a beautiful
person and a talent beyond compare. She graced this stage with
her regal presence and gave so many memorable performances here
over the years. Simply put, Whitney would have wanted the
music to go on and her family asked that we carry on.”
Tony Bennett spoke of Houston's death before performing at
Davis's party. He said, "First, it was Michael Jackson, then
Amy Winehouse, now, the magnificent Whitney Houston." Bennett
sang "How Do You Keep the Music Playing?" and said of Houston,
"When I first heard her, I called Clive Davis and said, 'You
finally found the greatest singer I've ever heard in my life.’”
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