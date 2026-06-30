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Watchman Privacy: OS Verification, Google reCAPT-URE, & Death of Compute...the Perfect Storm
Geopolitics & Empire
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Gabriel Custodiet and Urban Hacker of Watchman Privacy highlight the rapid expansion of technocratic control and the erosion of digital privacy, examining global trends such as mandatory operating system verification, age-gating legislation, and the increasing requirement for biometric data to access basic online services. They argue that these developments are part of a centralized effort to eliminate user sovereignty and force compliance through integrated smartphone apps and cloud-based computing. They address the physical infrastructure of this shift, noting how the AI boom and supply chain disruptions are making private hardware unaffordable for the average consumer. This transition from ownership to a subscription-based rental model allows corporations to monitor and potentially terminate access based on "thought crimes" or political dissent. They advocate for solution-oriented strategies and announce their first ever live Escape the Technocracy Workshop with Geopolitics & Empire.


Escape the Technocracy Live Workshop (w/ Geopolitics & Empire)! https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-escape-the-technocracy-live-workshop-season-2


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Websites

Watchman Privacy https://watchmanprivacy.com

Escape the Technocracy https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Gabriel Custodiet on X https://x.com/WatchmanPrivacy

Urban Hacker on X https://x.com/realUrbanHacker


About Gabriel Custodiet & Urban Hacker

Gabriel Custodiet is the creator of Watchman Privacy and Escape the Technocracy. He hosts the Watchman Privacy Podcast and writes about the primary and tertiary causes of the decline of freedom in society. Urban Hacker is a shadowy cybersecurity consultant and game developer.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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