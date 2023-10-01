EPOCH TV | War On Farmers: Attempt To Seize Control Of The Global Food Supply

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
The War On Farmers Is An Attempt To Seize Control Of The Global Food Supply
"If you control the food, you control the people. That's ultimately the end goal."
All around the world, unelected globalist bodies like the UN and WEF are waging war against farmers, in an attempt to seize control of the global food supply, under the banner of UN Agenda 2030—as detailed in a must-watch new documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'
Watch the full documentary: https://ept.ms/3LvZx6a
