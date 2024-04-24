Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 24, 2024 - Conservative media suddenly declares student protests to be “INSURRECTIONS”

- Flame-throwing dog robot. (0:00)

- We have entered the post-ethics era. (19:11)

- Unethical medical professionals and lawyers. (21:52)

- #Corruption and manipulation in various institutions. (27:59)

- Inconsistent application of principles regarding protests and #genocide. (38:41)

- Hypocrisy in political views and media manipulation. (41:28)

- Anti-Semitism and misinformation about stabbing incident at Yale. (47:42)

- Australian leaders' push for more aggressive #censorship. (1:01:44)

- #Insurance and government actions, including Nord Stream pipeline explosions and civil unrest. (1:07:43)

- Wild foods and foraging with Daniel Vitalis. (1:18:35)

- Ecological interconnectedness and #biodiversity loss. (1:31:23)

- The benefits of wild foods and natural connections. (1:49:31)

- Antler science and its potential benefits for #longevity, including increased strength and hormone balance. (2:06:33)

- Foraging wild foods for better health and survival. (2:18:44)

- Preserving wild food knowledge and self-defense skills. (2:22:40)





