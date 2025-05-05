Sudan: Massive mushroom cloud rises from site of RSF drone strike in Port Sudan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First a flash, then a loud BLAST
Massive mushroom cloud rises form site of RSF drone strike in Port Sudan
The attack shut down Sudan’s only operational civilian airport.
Adding: The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is a
paramilitary force formerly operated by the government of Sudan. The
RSF grew out of, and is primarily composed of, the Janjaweed militias
which previously fought on behalf of the Sudanese government.
RSF has been administered by the National Intelligence and Security Service, while during military operations it has been commanded by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).
Adding:
💥 The IDF admits a technical problem with the interceptor caused the missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport.
Meanwhile, major airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France, Delta, Air India suspend flights to Tel Aviv.