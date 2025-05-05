BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sudan: Massive mushroom cloud rises from site of RSF drone strike in Port Sudan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
264 views • 1 day ago

First a flash, then a loud BLAST

Massive mushroom cloud rises form site of RSF drone strike in Port Sudan

The attack shut down Sudan’s only operational civilian airport.

Adding:  The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is a paramilitary force formerly operated by the government of Sudan. The RSF grew out of, and is primarily composed of, the Janjaweed militias which previously fought on behalf of the Sudanese government.

RSF has been administered by the National Intelligence and Security Service, while during military operations it has been commanded by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Adding: 

💥 The IDF admits a technical problem with the interceptor caused the missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport.

Meanwhile, major airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France, Delta, Air India suspend flights to Tel Aviv.

